Google Trouble Highlights Pay Equity ...

Google Trouble Highlights Pay Equity Developments at Companies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Law.com

With the U.S. Department of Labor's lawsuit against Google Inc. to obtain compensation data underway, the DOL has revealed that "systemic compensation disparities against women" exist at the tech giant. While Google denies the accusation, lawyers say the ongoing investigation highlights the increased pressure companies - and in-house lawyers - face to close the gender pay gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 4 hr Parboil 107
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr hbcman45 162
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 10 hr chopper blades 34
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Thu Stomach Cancer 83
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Mike 222
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 11 Pepsi or Coke 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC