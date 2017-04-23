Google Accused Of Misleading Public About Cleaning Up Fake Content...

Google's focus on cleaning up spam and falsehoods across the Internet sparked a series of blog posts in which long-time search expert Mike Blumenthal suggests researchers at the Mountain View, California company misled the public with research that seems to show a low level of fake listings across Google Maps. Blumenthal, the author of the blog "Understanding Google My Business & Local Search," has been following the problem of fake information for more than nine years.

