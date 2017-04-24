Forget flying cars - Google's Brin se...

Forget flying cars - Google's Brin secretly builds an airship - Wed, 26 Apr 2017 PST

Brin, Google co-founder, has secretly been building a massive airship inside of Hangar 2 at the NASA Ames Research Center, according to four people with knowledge of the project. It's unclear whether the craft, which looks like a zeppelin, is a hobby or something Brin hopes to turn into a business.

