For 3,000 Startups, Y Combinator's Cl...

For 3,000 Startups, Y Combinator's Class Is in Session Online

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tech Review

Entrepreneurs Arthur Camara and Benny Giang would love to get into Y Combinator , but even if they got through the exclusive Silicon Valley startup accelerator's competitive application process, they'd still have one big problem: they live in Vancouver, Canada, which is not exactly a short commute to Mountain View, California. Over the past month, though, they've been getting a taste of Y Combinator life from home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tech Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr looking for daddy 211
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr Delores 239
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) 14 hr togaparty 285
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Ditto 117
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 23 RiccardoFire 47
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC