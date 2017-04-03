FDA Approves 1st Direct-to-Consumer G...

FDA Approves 1st Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Risk Tests

Known as the 23andMe Personal Genome Service Genetic Health Risk tests, they assess a person's inherited risk for 10 diseases and conditions. "Consumers can now have direct access to certain genetic risk information," said Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

