FCA, Google begin offering rides in s...

FCA, Google begin offering rides in self-driving cars

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Fiat Chrysler and Google for the first time will offer rides to the public in the self-driving automobiles they are building under an expanding partnership. The companies announced in the spring of last year that they would build 100 self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrids minivans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr asd 123 205
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Full Visual 237
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sun Irate 116
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Sun RiccardoFire 47
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC