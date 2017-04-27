Dave Chappelle And John Mayer Bring '...

Dave Chappelle And John Mayer Bring 'Danger' To The Fillmore

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

For two nights only, this Friday, April 28th and Saturday the 29th, good friends John Mayer and comedian Dave Chappelle will perform The Fillmore in San Francisco. On Thursday, Live Nation announced 'Controlled Danger' a hybrid performance of both music and comedy, bringing together these two powerhouse performers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... 10 min un agenda 21 1
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Tapppppout 218
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 7 hr un agenda 21 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Thu Haba Daba 48
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 26 Delores 239
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Apr 26 togaparty 285
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC