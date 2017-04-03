Crowd chases indecent exposure suspect

Crowd chases indecent exposure suspect

A Redwood City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of an Orchard Supply Hardware in Mountain View, according to police. The victim told police that she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the hardware store at 2555 Charleston Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, when the man, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Yamagata, pulled up beside her.

