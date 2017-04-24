Council balks at bulky Avalon Bay project

Mountain View leaders are walking a fine line as they try to dramatically expand the city's housing supply without running afoul of longstanding residents, and that balancing act played out succinctly on Tuesday night. In a study session at the April 18 meeting, the City Council reviewed plans to squeeze nearly 350 new apartments into a site at 555 W. Middlefield Road that's already built up with more than 400 homes.

