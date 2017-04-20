Could city tenants get a rent refund?
Starting next month, rents on thousands of Mountain View apartments are expected to roll back to 2015 rates as part of the city's sweeping Measure V rent control law. But tenants could soon be making the case that they deserve some compensation for the months that the measure was delayed by an ongoing lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
