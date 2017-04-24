Concern rises over restrictions for g...

Concern rises over restrictions for grade separations

As the Valley Transportation Authority prepares to dole out the first portion of the $6 billion Measure B funds, Midpeninsula cities are raising concerns that the agency could be putting onerous restrictions on projects for Caltrain grade separations. Mountain View and Palo Alto city officials expressed alarm recently that VTA planners seemed to be setting a rigid template for eight projects from Sunnyvale to Palo Alto that would separate roadways from the railroad tracks.

