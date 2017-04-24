Concern rises over restrictions for grade separations
As the Valley Transportation Authority prepares to dole out the first portion of the $6 billion Measure B funds, Midpeninsula cities are raising concerns that the agency could be putting onerous restrictions on projects for Caltrain grade separations. Mountain View and Palo Alto city officials expressed alarm recently that VTA planners seemed to be setting a rigid template for eight projects from Sunnyvale to Palo Alto that would separate roadways from the railroad tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 min
|tellinitlikeitis
|199
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|Irate
|116
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|47
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC