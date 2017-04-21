Companies, PTAs fuel Measure B campaign

Construction, engineering and architecture firms remained the top donors for the Mountain View Whisman School District's parcel tax campaign through the first half of April, but contributions from PTAs and individual parents are beginning to roll in, according to campaign finance reports released Thursday, April 20. Measure B is a $191 parcel tax on this year's May 2 all-mail ballot. If passed by a two-thirds majority of voters, the measure would effectively replace the existing Measure C parcel tax, which expires at the end of June.

