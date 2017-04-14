Community Notebook: Adobe Creek under...

Community Notebook: Adobe Creek under-crossing reopens

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

The City of Palo Alto has reopened the Adobe Creek under-crossing two days ahead of time, according to the Palo Alto Public Works Department said in an announcement. The path under U.S. Highway 101 is usually closed during the winter, when it could be affected by flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 11 min Marcossreyess516 163
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 3 hr Your Service Prov... 35
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 8 hr Parboil 107
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Thu Stomach Cancer 83
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 11 Pepsi or Coke 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC