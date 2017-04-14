Community Notebook: Adobe Creek under-crossing reopens
The City of Palo Alto has reopened the Adobe Creek under-crossing two days ahead of time, according to the Palo Alto Public Works Department said in an announcement. The path under U.S. Highway 101 is usually closed during the winter, when it could be affected by flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 min
|Marcossreyess516
|163
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|35
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Parboil
|107
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Thu
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 11
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC