City calls for apartment rents to roll back

Owners of nearly 15,000 apartments in Mountain View are now obligated to immediately lower their rents to October 2015 rates, following news that a judicial hold on a citywide rent control program has been lifted, according to city Housing Department officials. On Friday, City Housing Director Wayne Chen said the voter-approved Measure V rent-control program is considered to have gone into effect on Wednesday, April 5. On that day, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge declined a request by the California Apartment Association to further delay enactment of the rent-control measure, which had been held up by a temporary restraining order.

