Chemical industry targets Mountain View TCE cleanup
President Donald Trump's promise to bring back jobs by axing regulations is targeting environmental protections on Mountain View's contaminated, yet still valuable, real estate. In recent days, a chemical industry lobbying group is nudging federal officials to gut safety standards for trichloroethylene , citing the high costs associated with one of Mountain View's Superfund sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
