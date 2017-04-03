Cargo Chief Celebrates March "Rock Star of the Supply Chain" and Pros ...
Mountain View, Cal. , April 03, 2017 -- Cargo Chief congratulates co-founder and executive vice president Abtin Hamidi for being recognized as a "Rock Star of the Supply Chain" by Food Logistics for the second consecutive year.
