Businessman's failure at leaving work behind leads to new mission
Stuart Silverman stands outside of his Mountain View office where he works on his Next Stage Roadmaps seminars and classes he leads to people considering retirement. Photo by Veronica Weber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Smithstein
|136
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Fri
|Trudeau jr
|79
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Wed
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC