Bankrupt US solar company seeks new tariffs on cheap imports

Bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Suniva on Wednesday asked federal trade officials to recommend new duties on imported solar products to combat a global oversupply of panels that has depressed prices and made American producers unable to compete. Solar panels are seen on the roof of a car park in Mountain View, California, U.S. on April 7, 2016.

