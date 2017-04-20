Atherton approves cost-benefit study ...

Atherton approves cost-benefit study of fire services

Atherton's City Council has given the go-ahead to a cost-benefit study of fire services in town, something that has soured the relationship between the town and Menlo Park Fire Protection District since it was first proposed in September. The council voted unanimously Wednesday, April 19, to allow City Manager George Rodericks to negotiate a contract with Matrix Consulting Group, a management consulting firm based in Mountain View.

