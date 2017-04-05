Abducted baby found safe in Livermore, police searching for her father
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of abducting his baby daughter Tuesday in Mountain View. The missing baby was found safe in Livermore, Mountain View police announced at noon on Wednesday.
