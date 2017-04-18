A home away from home for patients and families
Amid a massive construction overhaul of El Camino Hospital's Mountain View campus, hospital officials are considering a small but compassionate addition to the plans: a home for patients to stay. El Camino officials are studying the idea of transforming a small single-family home near the southwest corner of the campus into a patient family residence, giving families and patients a comfortable place to stay during prolonged visits to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|13 min
|liza
|108
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|33 min
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|johnatron192
|178
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC