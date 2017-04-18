A home away from home for patients and families

Amid a massive construction overhaul of El Camino Hospital's Mountain View campus, hospital officials are considering a small but compassionate addition to the plans: a home for patients to stay. El Camino officials are studying the idea of transforming a small single-family home near the southwest corner of the campus into a patient family residence, giving families and patients a comfortable place to stay during prolonged visits to the hospital.

