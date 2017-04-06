4 arrested in Milpitas for auto theft
Around 1:45 p.m. on March 27, police spotted a stolen 2009 Nissan Murano driving around a shopping center on Ranch Drive, according to Milpitas Police. Police followed the Murano to the area of El Camino Real and San Antonio Road in Mountain View where they attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped away, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|37 min
|Str8 curious lati...
|133
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|15 hr
|Trudeau jr
|79
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Wed
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC