4 arrested after allegedly evading police in Milpitas

Four people were arrested last month in Milpitas on suspicion of several offenses, including possessing a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia, police announced Thursday. On March 27 around 1:42 p.m., detectives saw the suspects driving a stolen 2009 Nissan Murano SUV around a shopping center on Ranch Dr. While detectives waited for additional officers to assist with the arrest, they followed the suspects to the area of El Camino Real and San Antonio Rd. in Mountain View.

