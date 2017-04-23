23andMe given green-light to sell DNA...

23andMe given green-light to sell DNA tests for 10 diseases

22 hrs ago Read more: NatureNews

The US Food and Drug Administration today approved the first at-home genetic test that can help to determine a person's risk of developing certain diseases. The long-awaited action allows consumer-genetics firm 23andMe to market a test for 10 genetic conditions, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, to consumers - and paves the way for a wave of do-it-yourself diagnostic tests.

