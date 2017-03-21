Zimbabwe charity race and fair turns 18
The 18th annual Run For Zimbabwe will be hosted at the St. Joseph school, 1120 Miramonte Ave. in Mountain View, on Sunday, Mar. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. Courtesy of the Sustainable Living Foundation The 18th annual Run For Zimbabwe will be hosted at the St. Joseph school, 1120 Miramonte Ave. in Mountain View, on Sunday, Mar. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. The event aims to teach the local community about Zimbabwean culture and to raise funds for the Makumbi Children's Home, an orphanage. Last year's run raised $35,000,said Ellen Clark, president of the Sustainable Living Foundation, and the organization's goal is to match last year's total, which will go toward a tutoring program.
