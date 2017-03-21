Zapier Bay Area Move Incentive Pays Employees to Live Elsewhere
Zapier, a tech company located in the Bay Area, is offering its employees $10,000 each to move away from the area. Wayne Foster, the chief executive officer of Zapier, a workflow automation startup that helps users to connect apps, made his "de-location package" pitch to his employees on his blog last Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Gohome
|25
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|13 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC