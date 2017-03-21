Zapier Bay Area Move Incentive Pays E...

Zapier Bay Area Move Incentive Pays Employees to Live Elsewhere

19 hrs ago

Zapier, a tech company located in the Bay Area, is offering its employees $10,000 each to move away from the area. Wayne Foster, the chief executive officer of Zapier, a workflow automation startup that helps users to connect apps, made his "de-location package" pitch to his employees on his blog last Friday .

Mountain View, CA

