Worth a Look
David Brookings and the Average Lookings will perform a free show at Red Rock Coffee in Mountain View on Saturday, March 25. Photo by Patric Carver. The San Jose-based band David Brookings and the Average Lookings will bring its catchy melodies, classic power-pop sound and thoughtful lyrics to Mountain View's Red Rock Coffee on Saturday, March 25, for a free, all-ages performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|addman
|83
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Logic 101
|26
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC