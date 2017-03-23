Worth a Look

David Brookings and the Average Lookings will perform a free show at Red Rock Coffee in Mountain View on Saturday, March 25. Photo by Patric Carver. The San Jose-based band David Brookings and the Average Lookings will bring its catchy melodies, classic power-pop sound and thoughtful lyrics to Mountain View's Red Rock Coffee on Saturday, March 25, for a free, all-ages performance.

