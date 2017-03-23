Worth a Look

Worth a Look

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

David Brookings and the Average Lookings will perform a free show at Red Rock Coffee in Mountain View on Saturday, March 25. Photo by Patric Carver. The San Jose-based band David Brookings and the Average Lookings will bring its catchy melodies, classic power-pop sound and thoughtful lyrics to Mountain View's Red Rock Coffee on Saturday, March 25, for a free, all-ages performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr addman 83
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Logic 101 26
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Tue Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC