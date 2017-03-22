Webscale Named an "IDC Innovator" in Cloud-Native Application Delivery
The report highlighted the breadth of Webscale's "SDN-inspired, SaaS-delivered ADC platform, [which] incorporates features such as automated content optimization, predictive auto-scaling, a web application firewall , and alerting and monitoring based on session analysis and machine learning." The report also recognized Webscale for its "modular, extensible, and scalable" platform, further noting that "Webscale aims to take the complexity out of application delivery so that e-commerce shops and midsize enterprises can focus on their business."
