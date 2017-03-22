VergX Coo Selected to Speak at Sinet Itsef

VergX Coo Selected to Speak at Sinet ...

VergX, a best-in-class single source provider of Reseller Solutions, specializing in VNF Services, today announced that company COO, Chris Chirico, will talk about the Security market and specifically the shift from hardware based solutions to virtualized security services at the SINET ITSEF conference taking place March 28th and 29th in Mountain View, CA. Chirico will be presenting on a panel and will join executives from Versa Networks, The Coca-Cola Company and Unisys.

