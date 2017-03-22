UpGuard Continues Streak in APAC; Ink...

UpGuard Continues Streak in APAC; Inks Distribution Deal with NEXTGEN for New Zealand

UpGuard, an Australian-born company based in Silicon Valley, gives organizations visibility into their cyber risk postures by monitoring and visualizing the ongoing state of complex IT environments. In the recent months, UpGuard has opened an APAC office in Sydney and announced several key local hires.

