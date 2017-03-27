Uber restarts program after pause
Uber said Tuesday it is resuming its self-driving car program in Arizona and Pittsburgh after it was suspended following a crash over the weekend. The company had also grounded self-driving cars in San Francisco over the weekend but they resumed operating earlier Monday.
