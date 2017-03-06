Two MV residents arrested in drug bust

Police arrested two Mountain View residents last week after a search of their home turned up methamphetamine and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle. Mountain View police, along with county law enforcement, served a search warrant of the home on the 500 block of Calderon Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The investigation focused two suspects, identified as 47-year-old Mark Damilano and 27-year-old Guinevere Lashmett, who were believed to be connected to a drug sale case in February.

