Two MV residents arrested in drug bust

Two MV residents arrested in drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Police arrested two Mountain View residents last week after a search of their home turned up methamphetamine and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle. Mountain View police, along with county law enforcement, served a search warrant of the home on the 500 block of Calderon Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The investigation focused two suspects, identified as 47-year-old Mark Damilano and 27-year-old Guinevere Lashmett, who were believed to be connected to a drug sale case in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr Juiceman270 26
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Sat Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Fri Liberals are dumb 1
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Fri Swish 161
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Kelly 207
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Mar 1 Hate Apple 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC