Trump cuts spell trouble for local housing
Calling an affordable-housing project a "miracle" sounds trite, but the term now seems apt for a new 67-unit apartment project being built 1701 El Camino Real. Due to start construction next month, the $32-million project by the Palo Alto Housing Corporation recently dodged a major setback that could have left years of work in tatters.
