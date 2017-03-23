Trump cuts spell trouble for local ho...

Trump cuts spell trouble for local housing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Calling an affordable-housing project a "miracle" sounds trite, but the term now seems apt for a new 67-unit apartment project being built 1701 El Camino Real. Due to start construction next month, the $32-million project by the Palo Alto Housing Corporation recently dodged a major setback that could have left years of work in tatters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr axc 1137 84
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Logic 101 26
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Tue Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC