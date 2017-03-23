True 'Life' Doomsday Scenario: No Pro...

True 'Life' Doomsday Scenario: No Protocol For Aliens Loose On Earth

The science fiction slash horror film Life, which is set on the International Space Station, proposes the ultimate in worst case scenarios for its characters: You are trapped in a self-contained environment with an anomalous, amorphous, at least instinctively intelligent and highly adaptive alien life form picked up on Mars and it has proven to be extremely deadly. So how do you contain and or eliminate it onboard? Or worse, how do you ensure that it never gets to make planetfall? Because, believe it or not, even though the Pentagon has contingency plans for a military-like invasion by aliens, there currently exists no protocol for a response for an alien that has breached containment and is loose on planet Earth.

