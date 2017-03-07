Tonight: Decision time for Google's f...

Tonight: Decision time for Google's futuristic campus

In what is likely to be its final review, the Mountain View City Council tonight will consider giving the go-ahead for the first piece of Google's ambitious campus plans for North Bayshore. If approved, the project known as Charleston East will be a futuristic corporate center blended with a public promenade.

