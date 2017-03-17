This Week In SF Food: Meatball Bar Arrives, Charter Oak Plans May Opening, And More

Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody! If you didn't already get your fill of Guinness of sloppy twentysomethings during last weekend's downtown festivities, you've still got a nice-weather Friday here in which to do some damage at any one of these Irish bars , so tally ho. And did you catch the news that Ruby Skye is closing ? Finally, right? Also, The Corner Store has called it quits , a bunch of Bay Area folks and restaurants got James Beard nominations , and out in the Sunset, Andytown is expanding with two new locations.

