This Week In SF Food: Meatball Bar Arrives, Charter Oak Plans May Opening, And More
Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody! If you didn't already get your fill of Guinness of sloppy twentysomethings during last weekend's downtown festivities, you've still got a nice-weather Friday here in which to do some damage at any one of these Irish bars , so tally ho. And did you catch the news that Ruby Skye is closing ? Finally, right? Also, The Corner Store has called it quits , a bunch of Bay Area folks and restaurants got James Beard nominations , and out in the Sunset, Andytown is expanding with two new locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Droz555
|75
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|22 hr
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Fri
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Fri
|Maggot brain
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Garfield
|216
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC