Taking names on Women's Day
Vanessa Hatakeyama writes the name of her hula instructor as a woman who inspires her for International Women's Day, at the Castro Caltrain station on March 8, 2017. Photo by Michelle Le Inspirational women got a colorful, if fleeting, tribute in downtown Mountain View today, as passersby were invited to write down their names with sidewalk chalk.
