Suspect detained following MV manhunt
Four suspects were taken into custody Monday after all four allegedly tried to flee officers during a traffic stop, leading to a brief search of the area around San Antonio Circle. Mountain View police pulled over the vehicle following a request by the Milpitas Police Department to track down suspects that had driven into Mountain View's city limits.
