Still no verdict on school boundary changes

After another six-hour meeting over the weekend, Mountain View Whisman School District's boundary committee will be heading into overtime on how to best rezone school attendance areas throughout the city of Mountain View. On Saturday, March 11, members of the district's Student Attendance Area Task Force spent hours drawing and redrawing boundaries that will determine which neighborhoods will be zoned for which schools, with a goal of narrowing the field to just two options for the board to choose from in June.

