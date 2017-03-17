Still no verdict on school boundary changes
After another six-hour meeting over the weekend, Mountain View Whisman School District's boundary committee will be heading into overtime on how to best rezone school attendance areas throughout the city of Mountain View. On Saturday, March 11, members of the district's Student Attendance Area Task Force spent hours drawing and redrawing boundaries that will determine which neighborhoods will be zoned for which schools, with a goal of narrowing the field to just two options for the board to choose from in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|shayan
|64
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Kelly
|215
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mar 13
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC