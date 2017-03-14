Start-up Quixey closes its Mountain View office
Despite ample investment money, the downtown Mountain View start-up Quixey is reportedly closing its doors. In recent days the tech company filed paperwork saying it was laying off nearly 50 employees and permanently closing its Castro Street offices.
