Start-up Quixey closes its Mountain V...

Start-up Quixey closes its Mountain View office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Despite ample investment money, the downtown Mountain View start-up Quixey is reportedly closing its doors. In recent days the tech company filed paperwork saying it was laying off nearly 50 employees and permanently closing its Castro Street offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr mikefit92 59
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 15 hr Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr Luke A 213
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... 16 hr EPA Mexican 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Mar 10 hufty 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Ireland
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC