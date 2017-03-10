Spring farm tours at Deer Hollow

The city of Mountain View is hosting tours at the Deer Hollow Farm to raise money in support of its farm animals and education programs. Tours are scheduled for three Saturdays this spring: Mar. 11, Apr. 8 and May 6. Courtesy of Deer Hollow Farm The city of Mountain View is hosting tours at the Deer Hollow Farm to raise money in support of its farm animals and education programs.

