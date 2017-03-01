Snapchat's first venture capitalist persuaded his daughter's...
Snapchat's first venture capitalist persuaded his daughter's high school to invest $15,000, and it's worth tens of millions today St. Francis High School stands to make millions thanks to an investment in the company behind Snap Chat. Jesse Gary reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Full
|15
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|46
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC