Snapchat's first venture capitalist p...

Snapchat's first venture capitalist persuaded his daughter's...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Snapchat's first venture capitalist persuaded his daughter's high school to invest $15,000, and it's worth tens of millions today St. Francis High School stands to make millions thanks to an investment in the company behind Snap Chat. Jesse Gary reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 hr Full 15
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Thu MAGA2016 46
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 207
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Mar 1 Hate Apple 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC