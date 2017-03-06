Snapchat IPO makes millions for Californian high school
A Californian high school that invested in Snapchat's parent company five years ago has reportedly made $24m from selling a portion of its shares when the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange this week. A Californian high school that invested in Snapchat's parent company five years ago has reportedly made $24m from selling a portion of its shares when the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Juiceman270
|26
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC