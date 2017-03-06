Snapchat IPO makes millions for Calif...

Snapchat IPO makes millions for Californian high school

A Californian high school that invested in Snapchat's parent company five years ago has reportedly made $24m from selling a portion of its shares when the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange this week.

