SES is Enabling Disaster Response and Connecting Affected Communities

SES showcases innovative connectivity solutions to save lives and empower communities affected by natural and man-made disasters at Humanitarian ICT Forum SES's Government+ Rapid Response Vehicle presented at the Humanitarian ICT Forum, and SES's Persistent Surveillance Aerostat )--SES offers a broad range of solutions to support humanitarian and disaster relief efforts across the globe. Some of them were showcased during the Humanitarian ICT Forum organised by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Telecommunications Cluster , and held on the 21 and 22 March in Mountain View, California.

