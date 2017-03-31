Scientists successfully grow a potato...

Scientists successfully grow a potato in Mars-like conditions

Friday Mar 31 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Using a simulator that replicates the extreme environmental conditions present on Mars, Peruvian scientists have successfully grown a small potato plant, a feat that the researchers say bodes well for both extraterrestrial agriculture and food production in dry regions of the globe. "It's not only about bringing potatoes to Mars, but also finding a potato that can resist non-cultivable areas on Earth," astrobiologist Julio Valdivia of Peru's University of Engineering and Technology Valdivia is collaborating with a team at NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., who helped him design the Mars environment simulator.

