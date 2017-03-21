Santa Clara TOD revisited, Mountain T...

Santa Clara TOD revisited, Mountain Transit Center Revamp

12 hrs ago

If you do support housing near transit - this development at 2232-2240 El Camino Real would be one rapid bus stop away from the Caltrain station - this is a great time to come speak at Santa Clara City Hall at 7pm. Council's perception was that "the community" didn't want more housing - so if you think otherwise, now's the time to speak up.

