Sammy Hagar Recruits Dave Grohl, Mick Fleetwood, Bob Weir for Next Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit

How does legendary rocker Sammy Hagar recruit all-star musicians for his annual benefit concert at the Fillmore in San Francisco? "The first thing I do is go to people who owe me," the former Van Halen frontman tells Billboard of his Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert, set for May 15. "Last year, I flew up from Cabo to play an event with Dave Grohl to support local schools and just told him 'Ok, I'll do this but you need to keep May 15 open for me,'" Hagar explains. "Same thing with Mick Fleetwood .

