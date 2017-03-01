Pure Storage CEO Sees $1B In Sales Next Fiscal Year

All-flash storage array vendor Pure Storage on Wednesday reported that it is on its way to its first billion-dollar sales year based on the strength of its channels and on its ability to compete against Dell EMC and NetApp. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company said it expects little headwind from the on-going tight supply of NAND memory, which is a key component to all-flash storage, and that it expects updates to its software to make its solution set applicable to the entire breadth of enterprise workloads.

