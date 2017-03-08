Poll reveals fear of travel in self-d...

Poll reveals fear of travel in self-driving cars

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Poll reveals fear of travel in self-driving cars More than three out of four Americans are afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1AAlD A Google self-driving car is shown in an exhibit at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., in 2014 More than three out of four Americans are afraid of the prospect of riding in a self-driving vehicle, a new survey by AAA finds. The organization said the finding that 78% of those surveyed fear traveling in a self-driving car is unchanged from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr Thunderheart344 37
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... 14 hr blachmiddleschool... 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 18 hr Ron 210
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... 21 hr Liberals are dumb 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Mar 3 Swish 161
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC