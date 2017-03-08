Poll reveals fear of travel in self-driving cars More than three out of four Americans are afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1AAlD A Google self-driving car is shown in an exhibit at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., in 2014 More than three out of four Americans are afraid of the prospect of riding in a self-driving vehicle, a new survey by AAA finds. The organization said the finding that 78% of those surveyed fear traveling in a self-driving car is unchanged from last year.

