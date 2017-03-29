Pledging future tweaks, Council passes mobile-fuel rules
Mountain View City Council members on Tuesday second-guessed a package of new rules they passed one week earlier to regulate a new wave of fuel-delivery start-ups. While they left the door open to making looser rules in the future, council members approved the ordinance that mobile fuel company representatives said would put them out of business.
